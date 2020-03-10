Luzerne County School District enacts COVID-19 precautions

BLAKESLEE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The number of presumed positive cases of coronavirus continues to rise in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there are now ten presumptively positive COVID-19 cases in the state, with the latest case coming from Monroe County.

At a press conference this afternoon, they announced that one person has been hospitalized with a presumed positive case of the novel coronavirus in Monroe county

A new case has also surfaced in Montgomery county.

We are being told all cases in Pennsylvania are adults, although their ages have not been released.

“As of this afternoon, we now have ten Pennsylvanians who have tested presumptively positive for COVID-19”

Dr. Rachel Levine says one person has been hospitalized in Monroe County and a new case has surfaced in Montgomery County.

Also, in our area… One person in Wayne county has self-quarantined at their home as of last Friday.

Doctor Levine recommends avoiding crowds if you’re not feeling well.

“Please stay home. If you are sick, please stay home from social events, please stay home from work, please stay home from school.”

And now… Educators are sounding the alarm.

A school district in Luzerne County is now taking precautions to protect their student body from coronavirus.

Brian Uplinger, Superintendent of Hazelton Area School District, urged parents to take precautions.

“I need you to stay out or your child to stay out for the 14 days and then we’ll see how that works when we get them back in”

Hazelton area school district announced they are implementing a mandatory two week leave for students who have traveled outside of the country.

David Antolick, student

“We had a student who actually was out of the country over the weekend and he was called down to the office and they sent him right home and said he’s not coming back until the 23rd.”

A letter explaining the new policy was sent out Monday to parents.

Superintendent Uplinger says this is only a precaution.

“We wanted to be more proactive than reactive because you don’t always get that opportunity to be proactive so here’s a perfect opportunity for the district to be proactive and put a little bit of restriction on who’s coming and who’s going.”

There are no reports of COVID-19 in the school community at this time.

And in Monroe County people like Marissa Canaletich, are reacting to the latest news of the presumed confirmed case of COVID-19

“Well I’m actually a nurse. And it’s always been our common practice to wash our hands by singing the ABC song”

Coronavirus cases reported in Pennsylvania are being classified as presumed positive until tested by the centers for disease control and prevention.