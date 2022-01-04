Luzerne County offices public access schedule

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several offices in Luzerne County will have service modifications beginning on Wednesday, January 5th in response to the increase in COVID cases.

Below is a list of changes:

Luzerne County Council: Clerk to Council Limited schedule.

Controller’s Office: Open

County Manager’s Office: Working Remotely. Staggered staffing.

District Attorney’s Office: Essential. Staffed pursuant to the Court Schedule

Courts:

Court of Common Pleas Jury Trials in 11th Judicial District (Common Pleas Court) except for the directives and exceptions listed in the Orders from President Judge Michael Vough, are continued until further notice.

District Magistrates Open, including Central Court.

Domestic Relations Open.

Probation Services: Adult and Juvenile probation are limiting home visits and direct community supervision contacts. Contacts will continue via phone and other technological methods.

Administrative Services:

Human Resources Staggered staff on site. Online Employment Applications Continuing.

Purchasing Closed to the public.

Information Technology Working Remotely. Minimal Staff Onsite When Necessary

Bureau of Elections Closed to the public. Available by appointment if necessary.

Community Development Minimal Staff Onsite-HUD deadlines still in effect.

GIS/Mapping Staggered staff on site. Available by appointment if necessary.

Visitors Bureau Working Remotely

Licensing/Permits Closed to the Public

Budget & Finance:

Assessment Minimal Staff Onsite. The public is encouraged to mail all documents and payments.

Treasurer’s Minimal Staff onsite. The public is encouraged to mail all documents and payments.

Accounts Payable Minimal Staff onsite

Correctional Services:

Closed to visitors including volunteers. Only essential vendors admitted.

Human Services:

Drug & Alcohol Continues to work with the State to provide telehealth methods to continue drug and alcohol services. Staff working remotely. Minimal staff onsite.

MH-DS Continues to work with the State to provide telehealth methods to continue mental health services. Staff working remotely. Minimal staff onsite.

Children & Youth CYS will continue children protective services investigation. Staff working remotely. Minimal staff onsite.

All court-ordered visitation will continue at the CYS.

Area Agency on Aging AAA will continue protective services investigation. Staff working remotely. Minimal staff onsite.

Veterans Affairs Closed to the public

Judicial Services & Records:

Clerk of Courts Open to the public and fully operational

Prothonotary Open to the public and fully operational

Recorder of Deeds Closed to the public, except for Notary Commissions and Title Searching, both by appointment only. Documents will be accepted by e-recording, mail (postage paid envelope for return), or drop off and pick up at the boxes located in the foyer of the Annex. Call 570-825-1645 for Notary and Searching appointments.

Register of Wills Closed to the public, except for Pro Se Probates by appointment only. Filings will be accepted by mail (postage paid envelope for return), or drop off and pick up at the boxes located in the foyer of the Annex. Attorney probates by Skype only. Pro Se may call 570-825-1672 for appointments.

Clerk of Orphans’ Court Marriage licenses by Skype or in person by appointment only. Please call 570-825-1646 to schedule. In person is limited to applicants only plus an interpreter, if needed.

Filings accepted by mail (postage paid envelope for return), or drop off and pick up at the boxes located in the foyer of the Annex.

Emergency filings, such as emergency guardianships and Adoption filings accepted at the front counter, following occupancy guidelines of 2 persons at a time.

Certified marriage license requests by mail only.

Coroner Closed to the public

Sheriff/Security Essential and fully operational

Records Retention Closed to the public

Office of Law: Working Remotely

Operational Services:

Engineers Working Remotely

Road & Bridge Essential. Staggering staff or reduced staffing. Minimal staff.

911 Essential. Fully operational.

Recycling Closed to the public

Building & Grounds Essential. Staggered staffing or reduced staffing.

Planning & Zoning Closed to the public. Working remotely as needed.

EMA Essential. Fully operational.

Public Defender: Staffed pursuant to the Court schedule

Elite Revenue Services: By appointment only. Please call 570-270-5557.

The following buildings are closed:

The Luzerne County Human Services Building, 111 N. Pennsylvania Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre is closed to the public.

Penn Place, 20 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilkes-Barre is closed to the public other than for Court proceedings and Controller’s Office, if necessary.

The following building is open and operational: Bernard Brominski Building, North Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.

For those who come, temperatures will be taken and all are asked to practice safe distancing, good hygiene, and understand that buildings are under an enhanced cleaning protocol.