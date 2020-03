FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 2:30 AM where, according to a report released by police, 21-year-old Brian Hoffman, from Larksville, was traveling on State Route 118.

Hoffman veered onto the opposite side of the road and struck a utility pole, ending up in a ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.