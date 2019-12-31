Luzerne County leaders discuss financial future

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The calendar year is about to flip to 2020, and the New Year brings with it some familiar financial challenges to leaders of the region’s largest county.

County leaders insist they continue to straighten out the county’s finances. They admit it is not an easy task, but say taxpayers are paying for the sins of the past. When it comes to financial decisions in this county..

Luzerne county’s financial ship is slowly but surely being navigated through some very turbulent financial waters, so says county council chairman Tim Mcginley.

“In 2020 we do have some other major challenges moving forward we have major increases in our debt service an increase by 1.7 million dollars. Major labor contracts that will be coming up. We always know that retirement payment is always a problem and increases in our healthcare.”

County Manager Dave Pedri says despite all of that, the county has never had a better credit rating and that the budget is not filled with fat.

“The problem is we’re still paying the credit card debt from our commissioners 12 years ago. We continue to work with these things but i tell you what we are moving forward and always going to be an issue. We live within our budget we’ve been able to provide a surplus last three years and continue to do that.”

“Well four new people were elected to council that says people of the county want a change.”

Walter Griffith is one of those newly elected county council members. He has the county budget in his sights.

“Well priority number one is to open up the budget and try to save the taxpayers money. They got hit with a three and a quarter percent tax increase and ideally we’d like to get that whittled down to zero ideally save as much money as we can for the people.”

The 11 member council will be sworn into office on January 6th.