Luzerne County judge tests positive for COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A judge in Luzerne County has tested positive for COVID-19.

While the name of the judge was not released due to HIPAA compliance, Luzerne County President Judge Michael Vough has confirmed to Eyewitness News that a judge who works in the Penn Place County Building has tested positive for COVID-19.

Judge Vough says the PA Health Department confirmed the positive results on Saturday. As a result, the Penn Place Building on Market Street will be closed Monday and is in the process of being cleaned and sanitized.

Judge Vough also tells Eyewitness News that the judge in question attended a golf outing on Friday with members of the Luzerne County Law Library Association. Contact tracing is now being done and anyone who was in contact with the Judge or was within 6 feet him for more than 15 minutes must self-quarantine per CDC guidelines.

It is believed anywhere from 10 to 15 people are impacted right now which includes his staff and other court officials who work in Penn Place.

Court hearings and other cases that were to be held by the Judge that tested positive will be handled by another Judge, or via phone or postponed. Judge Vough added that this is a fluid situation and more information will be released as needed.

Two of the golf courses the judge has visited in the past week are also reportedly closed for cleaning, those locations have not been identified at this time.