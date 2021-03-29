Luzerne County hires new Elections Director

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Matthew Cartwright’s former Deputy Chief of Staff, Bob Morgan, has been named Luzerne County’s new Elections Director.

Luzerne County Manager David Pedri announced the new hire on Monday.

In a news release, Pedri says Morgan was previously responsible for the management of four congressional district offices and oversaw a number of projects. Morgan also had an “extensive career in the financial sector.”

“Bob Morgan’s initiative and problem solving skills along with his extensive administrative and customer service background makes him and ideal candidate for this position,” Pedri said. “We are lucky to have him on our team.”

Morgan’s hiring was made after consultation with the Luzerne County Elections Board. He will be making $64,500 per year.

Pedri also commented the work of interim election director Andrea Hill, who according to the release, did not apply for the position. “Ms. Hill stepped up for the good of the county and did an exemplary job” said Pedri. “I’m pleased that she will return to her previous role to assist through this time of transition.”