Luzerne County fire company puts out hunger in addition to flames

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – With masks on their faces, and gloves on their hands, volunteers at the new food bank at Plymouth Fire Rescue Tillbury Station spent the afternoon putting bags of food in people’s cars.

“What you’d expect to do on a normal Monday afternoon, we’re not doing it now. We have people bringing food out, we have cars coming out here. It’s a whole new world,” Francis O’Looney, administrative assistant for the Plymouth Tilbury 169 Fire Company said.

“They’re standing 6 feet apart. We’re putting the food in the cars and nobody is coming out of the car to get it. If they want to get it themselves they collect themselves,” O’Looney said.

Cars were lined up on the street even before the food distribution site opened. O’Looney says they plan to serve 500 people.

“We’re here to give a hand up to our friends and our neighbors in this time of crisis,” O’Looney said.

The food from the food bank was provided by Weinberg Regional Foodbank, which partnered with Plymouth Tilbury 169 Fire Company. O’Looney says they started the food bank due to the rising need in surrounding areas after many people became unemployed or stayed in quarantine.

“You name it. Everybody is here. Old, young, middle-aged. All looking for assistance. People who would normally never use a food bank are nowhere today using it,” O’Looney said.

This is the first food distribution event at the food bank, but O’Looney hopes there will be more events, during and even after the crisis.

The Weinberg regional food bank is not accepting any food drive contributions during the pandemic, but are looking for volunteers and financial support.

You can go to here to financially suport the Weinberg Regional Food Bank.