Luzerne County employees to get furloughed

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Due to the coronavirus pandemic– more than 100 Luzerne County employees are now being furloughed.

Luzerne county manager dave pedri made that announcement this afternoon.

Monday, luzerne county began informing employees and collective bargaining groups that due to the coronavirus pandemic, they would be furloughed until may 31st.

The flags are being flown at half staff outside the Luzerne County courthouse for those who have died from COVID-19.

Dr. Rachel levine, secretary of health

“tragically now there have been 1,204 Pennsylvanians who have died due to COVID-19 since we reported our first case in March, and all of those cases are currently in adult patients. “

Since april first– the commonwealth has been under a stay-at-home order.

Gov. Tom wolf, (d) Pennsylvania

“we’ve given up visiting our loved ones, we’ve given up so much, and it has not been easy.”

The coronavirus pandemic can affect anyone’s health but it’s now affecting more than that for a group of Luzerne County employees.

Dave pedri, luzerne county manager

“looking at our numbers right now unfortunately we do need to do these layoffs.”

Beginning this friday, there will be 128 furloughs of county employees.

Dave pedri, luzerne county manager

“our tax revenues are not the number that i would like them to be in addition we are just not seeing the income for our filing fees as well as some other areas of revenue generators.”

7 part time solicitors also agreed to a 50 percent voluntary pay cut

“This furlough affects 35 percent of Luzerne County employees —- but it does not affect the over 900 employees that work in life-sustaining areas like the Luzerne County correctional facility, 911 center, and the district attorneys office”

The furlough lasts until may 31.

Dave pedri, luzerne county manager

“Finally this is also about safety. We don’t need a large number of county employees engaging in a small area in order to potentially infect themselves or infect others”

Employees have been informed that the county reserves the right to extend the deadline.. if the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Dave pedri, luzerne county manager

“is there still people who are sick in our community? The only way to do this is to continue with our social distancing and continue with our quarantine for hopefully just a little longer.”

Furloughed employees will be eligible for continued coverage on county healthcare until may 31.

These furloughs will allow the county to continue with to practice social distancing guidelines and allow approximately $600,000 to be saved in salary and benefits