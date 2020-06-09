Luzerne County man sentenced for heroin distribution

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Luzerne County man was sentenced this week for distributing heroin in 2016 and 2017.

In a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Nathaniel Murphy, 45, from Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced on Friday to one year and one day in prison for trafficking in heroin.

Murphy pleaded guilty to taking part in trafficking heroin with Juan Roman-Polanco and others.

Roman-Polanco, said to be the leader of the drug trafficking organization, had pleaded guilty to distributing over one kilogram of heroin, among other drugs.

Polanco was sentenced to over 12 years imprisonment.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Wilkes-Barre Police Department, and Pennsylvania State Police all assisted with the investigation.