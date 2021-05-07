Luzerne County distributes $3.4 million in grants to small businesses

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Grant funds from the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) have been distributed to Luzerne County businesses, County Manager David Pedri announced on Friday.

Over 200 small businesses including restaurants, bars and hotels will benefit from the over $3.4 million distributed.

“COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on our local small businesses which is why it was imperative for Luzerne County to aggressively pursue relief funds,” Pedri said in a statement. “The grant was intended to send a lifeline to restaurants and bars as they begin to recover from pandemic-related economic hardship. Therefore I am thrilled the county was able to deliver on this desperately needed aid.”

The funding was a part of the 2021 Pennsylvania legislation that allocated $145 million in aid across the state. Luzerne County, in partnership with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and Hazleton CAN DO, Inc. received a total $3,470,000.

“The pandemic has been especially difficult on the hospitality industry in our county. Under Dave Pedri’s leadership, we partnered with Luzerne County and CAN DO with one mission in mind, to get these critical funds to those in need as quickly as possible,” Wico van Genderen, President and CEO of Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce said. “I believe our mission was accomplished with over 200 hospitality sector applicants received and granted to an array of mom and pop, small, mid and large businesses, restaurants, bars, hotels, motels and lodges through the county designed to help those adversely affected by the pandemic.”