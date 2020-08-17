Luzerne County DA investigating reports of individuals accused of soliciting minors

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office is investigating after receiving reports of multiple individuals caught on camera allegedly attempting to solicit minors for sexual contact.

“The District Attorney’s Office has received reports of multiple incidents involving individuals appearing on video to meet minors for the purpose of illicit sexual contact,” a press release from the office read in part.

The release also states, “One of those incidents, which is alleged to have occurred over the weekend, is reported to involve a former police officer from a Luzerne County municipality. Our office has been investigating these reports and is currently working with the multiple jurisdictions where the incidents are reported to have occurred including Plains Township and Kingston Borough who first contacted us to initiate these investigations. We will release further details to the extent they can be made publicly available while ensuring the integrity of the cases.”

Eyewitness News is not naming the individuals accused at this time, because they are not facing criminal charges. We will continue to follow this story and bring you the very latest information on the air and on PAHomepage.com.