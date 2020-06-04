Luzerne County continues mail-in ballot count

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The counting of mail-in ballots is continuing in Luzerne County.

Starting with 43,000 ballots, officials have that number down to around 9,000. There is a possibility the count could be completed later Thursday evening.





The 2020 primary presented several first-ever challenges for election bureau officials around the commonwealth including new paper trail voting machines, vote-by-mail ballots and COVID-19 concerns.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will look at the lessons learned so far and talk with a man who has been watching vote counting for more than 50 years. The full report tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.