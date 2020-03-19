Luzerne County company helps build temporary shelters and hospitals

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – As the coronavirus crisis unfolds, there has been much uncertainty about what lies ahead for the nation and our region.

A Luzerne County company is now working with Federal and State officials to provide temporary emergency shelters.







Mountain Productions is the largest manufacturer of staging and temporary structures in North America. Managers say they are mobilizing to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is an opportunity for our company to innovate and address the needs of the American people and we are ready and willing and able to do that,” said Ricky Rose, CEO, Mountain Productions.

Ricky Rose is CEO of Mountain Productions based in Wilkes-Barre. He showed Eyewitness News some of the materials already being staged to start responding to the COVID-19 crisis. Mountain Productions has been in business for 40 years and is well known for its staging and temporary emergency shelters. Now, the company’s focus is on the unfolding coronavirus crisis.

“There is extreme uncertainty, you can see in New York State, New York City. There’s a whole glut of space that’s needed. Instead of retrofitting buildings we have these highly unique structures that are 5,000 to 10,000 foot structures and we can build up to 30,000 feet like we did in the NFL Draft in Philadelphia,” said Rose.

Rose says his company had built emergency shelters in the past but the COVID-19 is something that will require something never seen before in this country.

“They are robust steel structures that are far from a tent is and are highly unique and highly needed. You can put a whole mobile hospital within these structures and build them out as needed,” said Rose.

He says in recent days, he has been in touch with FEMA, that’s the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as well as the governor of New Jersey and the mayor of Miami about these temporary emergency shelters.

Mountain Productions has several locations around the country, including Las Vegas and California.