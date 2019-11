No lines to be seen at this polling location in Sugarloaf Township.

SUGARLOAF TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – Polling places in Sugarloaf Township are staying fairly quiet.

Our crew didn’t see any lines when they visited one Luzerne County polling place.

Races of interest in Sugarloaf Township include the Hazleton Area School Board, Luzerne County Council, and Township Supervisors who are running unopposed.