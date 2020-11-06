Looking at the integrity of mail-in voting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – While much of this election looks to possibly lean heavily on court decisions, it’s important to remember how we got to this point.

Before we had a global pandemic, act 77 was passed allowing no-excuse mail-in voting among a myriad of other potential ways to help Pennsylvania’s election process.

The security of what would become today’s mail-in voting would be observed and passed in a bipartisan effort.

Going back to its signing in 2019, State Representative and Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler said,

“This bill was not written to benefit one party or the other, or anyone candidate or single election. It was developed over a multi-year period with input of people from different backgrounds and regions of Pennsylvania. It serves to preserve the integrity of every election and lift the voice of every voter in the commonwealth.”

Fast forward to today’s scrutiny, especially in places like Philadelphia and Alleghany County and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar is standing behind election officials across the commonwealth.

“Though it’s new under act 77, that way you can all vote by mail. It’s the same processes that we’ve used for decades for absentee voting, our voting systems, and our databases, make sure that no voter can cast more than one vote, it literally has a hard stop should anybody even try.”

The frustration of waiting for a final tally is hitting both sides of the aisle, but to this point, no credible complaints of voter fraud have been found here in the Keystone State.

All mail-in ballots specifically postmarked by election day and received by 5 P.M. today will be counted, but separated pending legal challenges.