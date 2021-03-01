Lock Haven man wanted on robbery, assault charges

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lock Haven City Police are looking for Torr Gray, 29, after they say he assaulted a victim and stole their wallet.
Police say Gray entered a business on North Vesper Street on February 28, at 12:30 a.m. They claim he grabbed a hold of the victim, threw them to the ground, punched them numerous times in the face and head before stealing their wallet.
Gray was identified through surveillance video. A warrant was issued Monday for Gray’s arrest, police say.
Anyone with information on the location of Gray is asked to contact the Lock Haven City Police at 570-748-2936.
