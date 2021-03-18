Lock Haven man arrested on child pornography charges

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lock Haven man was arrested for possession of child pornography.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 21-year-old Brendon William Griffin was taken into custody on Wednesday after an investigation was conducted involving Pennsylvania State Police, the FBI, and other local and state agencies.

During that investigation, it was discovered that Griffin was utilizing a social media application to upload videos depicting minors.

During the execution of a search warrant, Griffin’s phone was found to have numerous videos and pictures with minors.

Griffin is facing charges of sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communication facility. He is being held on $100,000 bail at the Clinton County Correctional Facility.