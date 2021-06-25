Lock Haven fly-in returns after being grounded last year due to COVID

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — As we slowly return to a new normal, activities that couldn’t take place due to COVID can finally resume. One annual event was able to come back, bringing people in from all across the country. The 35th annual Sentimental Journey Fly-In.

The 4-day event features food, games live music, and of course, plenty of flying.

“It’s for the Piper originally but it has grown and grown and welcome any make and any model of aircraft,” said executive coordinator Kim Garlick.

Last year they had to cancel activities because of the pandemic, but those who attended say they’re happy to be here this year.

“I had a really fun time,” said Kenzi Boyle of Lock Haven.

“Plainly, really, really nice. Just to be able to get out and get around to see people,” said Larry Larchet of Swissdale.

“This is my first time here, and I brought my son. He’s 14 and we’re having a blast,” said Paul Johnson, who traveled all the way from Taft, Tennessee.

One couple even traveled all the way from Florida and have been coming for nearly 15 years.

“We have a lot of good friends we’re meeting and this is one place we get to see them. It’s been my goal for many years to get this airplane to fly the cub here and it’s just been a blast. Beautiful weather, it’s been a fantastic show,” said Gary and Judy Winter from Ocala, Florida.

So far there’s been over 400 planes at this year’s fly-in. If you haven’t already made it down, there’s still some time for fun tomorrow during their last day.

You can check out the whole schedule on the Sentimental Journey Fly-In’s website.