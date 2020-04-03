Coronavirus Response

Local small business helping other local businesses during coronavirus

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We told you nearly two weeks ago about a small business helping local businesses during this tough time.

Talk Shirty To Me opened its online store to more than 65 businesses to sell shirts. Its goal is to sell 50 shirts per business in two weeks. The company so far will be donating more than $18,000 to help them through these uncertain times.

The shirts will be made and shipped out in a couple weeks.

“Any added expense that they can’t cover, the whole goal here is for them to have a free webstore, have a way making another extra stream of revenue so that they can pay their bills,” owner Ronald Augelli said.

Augelli will soon be launching a similar concept for non-profits call #WearTheLove. Customers will be able to purchase a colored shirt and select an organization in the area to donate to.

