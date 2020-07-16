Local school districts’ plans for the 2020-21 year

The administration of Governor Tom Wolf has released guidance on the safe reopening of Pennsylvania schools.

Using updated guidance from the state health department as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all school districts in the state are to create a reopening plan of their own. These plans are to be available online for students, parents and staff.

Below, are the plans of local school districts, listed by county.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. If you are a school district official or staff member and do not see your district’s reopening plan listed here, please email us at newsdesk@pahomepage.com

LUZERNE COUNTY

Wilkes-Barre Area School District: A plan for reopening has not yet been made available online.

Greater Nanticoke Area School District:

Students will be split into two groups which will attend school in person on alternating days. Students will have two days of in-person education and three days of online school each week. Wednesdays and weekends will be used to santize the buildings.

Hazleton Area School District: A plan for reopening has not yet been made available online. However, a school year calendar has been approved. Student-athletes will be required to sign COVID-19 waivers prior to attending. Following guidelines, no equipment will be used until further notice.

Crestwood School District: A plan for reopening has not yet been made available online. However, an athletics plan is now available as well as a survey for parents of students to submit their input for the 2020-2021 school year.

Northwest Area School District: A reopening plan will be approved mid-July using surveys and input from parents as well as health officials.

Wyoming Valley West: A hybrid model to reduce class sizes in school will be used with students separated by name and on a rotating schedule. In-school instruction is dependent on the phased reopening of the county. Masks must be worn at all times. Parents may choose to keep their children enrolled in cyber school.

Building-specific plans are available. The tentative decision will be made on August 1st with September 1st being the final decision date.

Dallas School District: Instructional models are subject to change but several plans ranging from entirely online to entirely in person are in play. A final determination will be made in consideration with official agencies. Parents may choose to enroll their children in cyber school.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Scranton School District: A combination of in-person and online education will be used, but a concrete plan is yet to be released.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Pottsville Area School District: A concrete plan will be submitted to the board on July 21st. The school district does plan on offering parents the choice of keeping their children online only if they choose.

MONROE COUNTY

Stroudsburg Area School District: A plan has been developed and as long as Monroe County remains in the ‘green’ phase, traditional in-class education will be available. Students will be split based on last name and attend school on alternating days even in the green phase. Parents can choose to keep their kids in online-only classes.

LYCOMING COUNTY

Williamsport Area School District: A plan for reopening has not yet been made available online however, a resocialization plan for sports teams and the marching band has been worked out, including required screening for athletes and staff