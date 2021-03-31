Local representative calls for roadway safety bill against distracted driving

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY — Pennsylvania Representative Rosemary Brown (R, Monroe and Pike Counties) is calling for legislation that acts against distracted driving.

Brown partnered with Rep. Steve Malagari (D, Montgomery County) in sponsoring House Bill 37.

“While cellphones and other interactive communication devices do enable us to keep in touch with our families and work while we’re on the go, it is always important to keep in mind that there are times and places to use them,” Brown said. “The best cellphone use while driving is still no cellphone use; however, House Bill 37 works to balance the use of technology while increasing this driver responsibility.”

Brown says the bill will continue to allow drivers to use their phones and other devices but mandate that it is used “hands-free” through Bluetooth or a docking station. Drivers would not be permitted to physically hold their device while operating a vehicle.

Brown’s House Bill 37 was recently passed by the House Transportation Committee. Next the bill will go to the PA House to be voted on.

If enacted into law, House Bill 37 would:

Make driving a vehicle while holding or supporting any electronic wireless device, regardless of the driver’s age a primary offense that carries a $100 fine (with no points on a license).

Increase the fine for texting while driving from $50 to $100.

Clarify that no person can be cited for both texting while driving and driving while supporting or holding an electronic wireless device at the same time.

Create a five-year optional sentence enhancement for those guilty of homicide by vehicle, as well as a violation of the hand-held prohibition during the same incident (mirrors the current texting ban).

Ensure a person under the age of 18 prior to taking a driver’s exam view educational materials provided on PennDOT’s site on the dangers of distracted driving.

Require the portion of the examination on traffic laws to contain at least one question on distracted driving.

“This legislation is reasonable, realistic and works to cultivate safer driving behaviors with cell phone use, all of which is possible for us to do to help protect each other,” added Brown.

Brown is also asking the public to reach out to their legislators and ask them to support House Bill 37. You can find your legislator online by visiting the PA General Assembly website.

Reporter Cody Butler will have more on House Bill 37 on future editions of Eyewitness News.