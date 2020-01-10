Local Red Kettle Campaign Falls Short of 2019 Goal

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — You recognize them while you’re out shopping for the holidays by the sound of their bells.

Nationwide, the Salvation Army holds its Red Kettle Campaign during the holiday season to fund each branch for the following year. But unfortunately, branches across the country have reported a decrease in donations this Christmas, including here in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Lt. Ozzie Urbaez is one of the commanding officers for the Salvation Army of Wilkes-Barre. He tells us the branch fell short of its 2019 goal. Urbaez reports they only raised about $62,000, nearly $30,000 away from their goal of $90,000. Thankfully, Urbaez says a lack of donations will not hurt our community.

“It’s not going to diminish the services that we provide, we will continue to obviously help the people in our area through the various services we provide. The food bank, we have a shelter here, it’s 24/7 operated,” says Urbaez.

In the coming weeks, the Salvation Army will announce several events planned to strengthen its presence in the community — hoping to drive donations next year.

Urbaez adds, “We just continue to ask that the people continue to help us in the community.”