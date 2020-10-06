Local prospective NAACP branch taking next steps

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) The Lackawanna County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has been an idea in the works for some time now and have been organizing and building momentum.

“It’s a big push. It’s a change and this is showing the county is ready for change,” said organizing committee interim treasurer Ricky Cephas, who also noted that support is increasing and even county officials are on board.

North of 100 members and growing, the organizing committee on the prospective Lackawanna County branch of the NAACP is steps closer to accredidation.cWith that comes responsibility.

“Well, one thing that we’re starting to get some inquiries on some civil rights violations or just some legal proceedings that they want us to look into,” said organizing committee interim president Heather Rhodes. “At this time we are trying to see what we can do and what we can also send out to the rest of the community to help as well.”

Growing support from the older to younger generations; there’s more calls for collaboration and education.

“I’ve met a few like kids and stuff like that who have already started like they’ve made their own councils and committees and i have been to school boards and stuff,” said the organizing committee’s youth coordinator Savannah Drummond. “Now that’s more than Luzerne County I’ve met people like that we’re trying to bring stuff like that here, currently.”

Even after hitting their 100-member mark, the push for recruiting and progress continue.

“The more the merrier like obviously the more people we have the more support we have the louder we’re going to be and the more we’re seen and the more we’re heard,” added Drummond.

The organization is against a global pandemic, adversity and a growing divide in our nation’s culture.

“People are saying you know it’s about time that you know something like this showed up,” noted Cephas. “The other side of the coin is or where people still have a bad taste about the NAACP and our lack of action in this area.”

The goal? To bring people together and support.

“Once we do have full accreditation, that we can put the full power of the NAACP behind and taking taking care of the issues that they, they feel are necessary.”