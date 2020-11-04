Local presidential historian speaks about unprecedented election

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Every presidential election is historic in its own right but with the outcome still in doubt from November 3, this year stands out for several reasons.

Leafing through his 2013 book “Presidential Coincidences, Amazing Facts, and Collectibles” nationally recognized presidential historian Larry Cook of Dallas couldn’t have predicted when he wrote it that seven years later voters would choose a president during a pandemic.

“You know, it changed up everything. As we can see, we don’t have a final count,” Cook told Eyewitness News.

What the pandemic did was turn a national election on its head.

“With the absentee ballots, with early voting, with creative ways to vote. I know in Texas they were doing some drive-thru voting,” Cook explained.

A national election with states making their own rules including Pennsylvania where more than 3 million mail-in ballots were cast. The state Supreme Court extended the mail-in ballot deadline by three days as long as ballots were postmarked by Election Day, a battle for ballots that could still play out in court.





“With Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, I mean it is a, you know, obviously a big prize to catch for either candidate,” Cook said.

With Pennsylvania taking on the pivotal role of a battleground state, Cook isn’t surprised the candidates pulled out all the stops making numerous campaign appearances in the Keystone State.

“We get so much interest here, it’s such a battleground state that you know people in this area are really paying attention to the issues and delving deep into it and looking at both sides,” he said.

As voters eagerly await tabulators to count the final ballots in this hotly contested historic election, Cook preaches one virtue: patience.

“I think if we think about it that way I think it just calms everything down. These people have a tough job to do. We’ve got to allow them the time to do it,” Cook said.

Cook has authored a second book called “Symbols of Patriotism: First Ladies and Daughters of the American Revolution” which will be released in November.