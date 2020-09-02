Local preschool prepared to welcome students with pandemic precautions

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Susquehanna Prep Apple Tree Preschool in Forty Fort is preparing classrooms for a socially-distant school year.

Smaller class sizes will be among the biggest changes students notice, as well as outdoor learning and the rigorous cleaning of surfaces. To encourage mask wearings, students will be given lanyards they can use to keep their face covering handy.



Eyewitness News spoke with the director of Apple Tree Preschool about importance of getting kids back in the classroom this school year especially early childhood education. Reporter Julie Dunphy will have more on the preparations.