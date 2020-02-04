Local powerlifter going for gold to raise money for national cystic fibrosis charity

Patrick Hall of Wilkes-Barre will be competing in powerlifting competition to benefit cystic fibrosis research.

Wilkes-Barre’s Patrick Hall has been invited to a national competition in May, hosted by the Hopekids Foundation. That is a charity event to raise funds for cystic fibrosis research.

With about 30,000 people in United States living with cystic fibrosis, it is considered a rare disease. Its rarity contributes to staggering treatment costs. According to an Australian medical study, the average annual healthcare cost for treating CF is $15,571. That’s a lifetime cost of over $300,000.

