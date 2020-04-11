Local petting zoo offers drive through safari

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A local farm and petting zoo is getting creative to make people smile while safely practicing social distancing.

Safari Farm Petting Zoo sits on the border of Wayne and Lackawanna Counties. The owner, Lynn Closterman decided she could still spread joy with a free drive through zoo experience.

“People really enjoy seeing animals, even if it’s just sitting in their car seeing them munch on hay,” Closterman told Eyewitness News. “And that’s what happens here.”

The farm zoo typically opens to the public in late spring proving an interactive experience with educational programs. Closterman says she wanted to contribute to her community the only way she knew how, even with decreased interaction.

Visitors got to see camels, sheep, goats and other animals.

“Contributing financially was not an option for me. Sewing face masks was not an option because I cannot sew. It was just logial to try and use the animals in some way for people to be able to see them,” Closterman said.

Like many places, the Safari Farm Petting Zoo has taken a hit financially.

“We also do educational programs and private events through the entire year,” Closterman explained. “And all of those events did cancel starting in mid March and we’ve lost everything in April and May so it’s been very severe.”

Dozens still turned out Saturday, happy to be out of the house for a fun experience from the safety of their own cars.

“It’s so nice to have something like this with everything going on right now,” Ashley Paciotti, a resident of Lake Ariel said. “To be able to drive through, do something that’s fun and exciting, just a break from the norm of staying in the house, but still being able to be inside our car, to ourselves and social distancing.”

