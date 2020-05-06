Local organization shines light on mental health awareness

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to take a toll on the mental health of many, a local organization is shining a light on the problem with a new campaign.

The Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health and Development Services is asking everyone to take a serious look at their mental health as May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Of course, this May is bringing new challenges as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“We’re seeing an increase in depression and anxiety symptoms among people who might not otherwise be affected,” Larissa Kimmel, Systems of Care Coordinator for the Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health and Development Services told Eyewitness News. “And we really feel this is a great time to highlight mental health awareness.”

The organization is starting their Green Light campaign that’s working to break the stigma of mental health. Everyone can particiapte by positing a photo on social media showing how they’re taking care of their mental health. The goal is to start a chain reaction of self care.

“If one person sees that someone else is taking care of themselves, we hope that it inspires everyone else to the same,” Kimmel explained.

Mental health professionals agree, it’s important to start with the basics.

“Eat well, sleep, have a structured routine,” Kimmel said. “Find something that you enjoy to do. Like, give yourself a break.”

Everyone takes care of their mental health in different ways. For some it’s walking, reading, writing, or even listening to their favorite music. Experts say talking through your emotions is crucial.

“Whether it is a close personal friend, a professional, a clinician, a therapist, a pastor, a peer or a doctor. The more you can share with other people and talk about how your emotions, and thoughts are affecting you on a daily basis,” Kimmel said.

Now more than ever it’s important to remember that you’re not alone.

“We’re all experiencing a lot of difficulties right now and it can help bring us together,” Kimmel said.

The Carbon, Pike, Monroe Mental Health and Developmental Services also asks people to wear green or to turn on a green light at night for Mental Health Awareness Month.