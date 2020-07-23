Local movie theater offers big screen gaming

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It’s not what you typically would see in a movie theater environment. A local movie theater is giving gamers the chance to come together and take over the big screen.

“You have to keep thinking all the time because if you get stagnant, the business will just die,” Don Struckle, the owner of Casino Theatre told Eyewitness News.

After a slow down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Casino Theatre & Village Malt Shoppe in Mount Pocono is bringing video games to its lineup by renting out theaters. Groups of up to 25 people can use the screen for up to three hours. Prices start at $100 for the first hour and $25 for each additional one.

“Kids do enjoy playing the games and at the same time the room is so big that they can social distance themselves. So, we thought hey, it would be a win-win,” Struckle said.

The theater is allowing anyone to bring in their own console. Xbox, Play Station, and Nintendo consoles can all be hooked up to the digital projector.

“Whatever game they wanted to play on the TV screen and I thought that will be so cool,” Fernand Reyes, Head of Kitchen at Casino Theatre said. “For groups of families to come or friends and between them it wouldn’t even be that expensive.”

Those who book can also enjoy the theater’s ice cream and restaurant.

“I honestly think it’s awesome. I’m still nerding out about it, like even playing in front of the TV screen I was kind of half-believing it,” Reyes said.

You can call 570-839-7831 for an appointment.