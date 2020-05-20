Local long-term health facilities impacted by COVID-19

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wolf Administration released COVID-19 case numbers at long-term care facilities Tuesday that highlighted the extent of the pandemic inside these facilities locally.

In Pennsylvania, 61 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths occurred inside nursing homes and other personal care facilities. Specific numbers were released to the public for the first time Tuesday, weeks after the start of the pandemic and after nearly 3,000 deaths occurred statewide at the facilities.

“It’s actually up to the responsibility of the facilities to let family members know about cases in long-term care facilities and to keep the families updated,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

The State Department of Health has now released the number of COVID-19 cases at all 558 facilities in the commonwealth, 72 of which are in northeastern and central pennsylvania. These numbers represent how many facilities in each county have cases which include residents and employees testing positive, plus deaths.

In Lackawanna County, Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center has one of the highest case-counts in the county, according to the Department of Health. Timber Ridge Health Center in Wilkes-Barre remains the highest in Luzerne County.

Levine spoke about Manorcare Health Services Jersey Shore in Lycoming County during her press conference on Tuesday as the facility has become a hot spot near Williamsport.

“We have been in contact with that facility,” Levine said. “We’re providing support and we will do whatever is necessary to help the patients and the staff at that facility.”

Levine told Pennsylvanians the Wolf Administration continues to do the same with other facilities. Adam Marles, an advocate for older adults, believes more needs to be done.

“We still don’t have enough personal protection equipment, we still don’t have enough testing and we still don’t have enough funding from the state,” Marles said.

Congressman Scott Perry has called for a federal investigation of Pennsylvania’s nursing homes.