Local hospice program allows family members to remain near loved ones during final moments

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A local health system’s hospice program is allowing death with dignity even during the coronavirus crisis.

Irene Schofield, 90, of Moosic died earlier this month from COVID-19 at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton. During her final hours, a family member was able to be by her side which meant so much to her surviving widower with whom she was married for 65 years.





Reporter Mark Hiller speaks with Mr. Schofield as well as an Allied Services official about how the program works despite the pandemic, tonight on Eyewitness News at 6.