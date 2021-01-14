Local historian speaks about unprecedented second impeachment

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — President Donald Trump is the first president in history to be impeached twice.
For a second time, charges of high crimes and misdemeanors have been brought against him.
Presidential Historian Larry Cook says this, coupled with America’s division and recent violence, makes for an alarming historical comparison.
Eyewitness News reporter Nicole Rogers will have the full story tonight on Eyewitness News.
