Local health department head explains Wilkes-Barre vaccinations

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The COVID-19 vaccine is giving much needed hope to people but many are unsure where to get vaccinated.

To help with streamline information, the Wilkes-Barre Health Department says you do not need to be a resident of the city to get the shot. The city is now vaccinating those in phase 1A of the state government plan.

“We’re doing it on a weekly basis. And the number of times that we do it in a week depends on the vaccine that we recieve ,” Henry Radulski, director of the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department told Eyewitness News. “So we have a range of doing 200 doses in a week to 1400 doses in a week.”

Those numbers are increasing. In the past, the flu vaccine which was paid for by the City of Wilkes-Barre was only given out to city residents. However, the COVID-19 vaccine and supplies that go with it are provided by the federal government, allowing it to be administered to those living outside the city and free of charge.

“The pandemic has no boundaries and we’re here to help everyone and provide that vaccine,” Radulski said. “So it’s going to take everyone to participate and work together as a team you know to beat the virus, and that’s the purpose of doing everyone is.”

The orders for the vaccine are placed by the Wilkes-Barre Department of Health on Tuesdays. They are then reviewed in Harrisburg, and doses of the vaccine are received back at the Department of Health in one week.

Radulski says that’s when they make reservations for the appointments. He says there are 10 doses in every vial of the Moderna vaccine but this can create problems if someone cancels an appointment, or doesn’t show up.

“We must use every dose. So at the end of the day if we have a few extra doses we have to use those so we try and contact people and we do not leave until all those doses are used,” Radulski said.

Radulski says there are currently several hundreds of people on the list to get vaccinated.

To make an appointment to get vaccinated at the Wilkes-Barre Health Department, call 570-208-4268 or email covidvaccine@wilkesbarre.pa.us.