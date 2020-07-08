Local fisherman speaks about the dangers of the Susquehanna current

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Investigators say the deaths of two teenaged boys Tuesday on the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County appear to be accidental drownings.

Witnesses tell Eyewitness News the boys went under the water about 50 feet from the shore. According to local fisherman Eric Stull, 54, the river’s strong current can create dangerous if not deadly conditions.

Stull has fished the Susquehanna River for his entire life. He says he knows this river inside and out.

“It’s got a backwater current,” Stull explains. “You can see the current along the shore line running that way. The river is running south, but the current here is running this way. It’s a big backwater and the current can be tricky down underneath that could be running a whole other under tow. This is deep water, it’s deceiving over there. If you cut a line down the middle of this river, right here, you can walk out to there up to your waist and then boop it drops drops like a rock.”

The area Stull describes is the same location where two boys, ages 15 and 17, drowned. They went under the surface at about 5 p.m. Tuesday and their bodies were recovered about five hours later.

Stull says he had a close call on the Susquehanna.

“I have fallen out of my boat and had that current get a hold of me. You have no way of knowing which way is up,” he said.

Stull says he has seen far too many close calls here at the river.

The victims’ names have not yet been released. The Luzerne County coroner says autopsies will be done on the victims tomorrow.