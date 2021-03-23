Local comedian holds different take on addiction

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The concept is called ‘harm reduction’ and, in theory, it’s simple.

By self-medicating with legal things like alcohol and in some cases weed, you can curb habits away from more deadly addictions like cocaine, meth, and heroin.

Luzerne native Murf Meyer is a comedian. He also describes himself as a former heroin addict and current alcoholic.

His new podcast talks about his experiences as an addict and is meant to promote harm reduction through conversations, but like any kind of addiction recovery effort or treatment, it’s nothing but a slippery slope without support.

“You know, if you if you’re honest with yourself and you really do want to, you know, it’s having that support that I think it makes is make or break for a lot of people kind of looking at why are we still, you know, with, with people who, whether it’s kids are having a hard time or adults, whatever it is it’s yet its people using drugs we got it we got to kind of look at this as the public health concern that it is,” Meyer says.

Meyer says through experience and research, he believes things like drug court and punitive action, especially for juveniles haven’t worked. He’d like to see more families and officials promote education about addiction and options beyond cold turkey.

Checking in with Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services, they say harm reduction works for some people but comes with its own set of challenges.

Both they and Meyer agree the first step in being part of a support system for anyone facing addiction, is breaking the stigma.