Local church giving away school desks in exchange for donations to repair roof

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Moving River Ministries, in Wilkes-Barre, has some good news for students who will be working remotely this school year.

The church has nearly 100 school desks available for those who need one at home.

They are asking for a cash donation of choice, which would go towards a new roof for the church that was damaged during a storm earlier this summer.

Pickup will be held from 6:00 to 8:30 pm on Thursday at KM Smith Elementary School in Nanticoke. They say you must be able to lift the desk to take to your car.