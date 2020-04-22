Local businessman gives out free cheesesteaks to essential workers

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Bob Bolus of Bolus Trucking Parts and Towing Inc. was out in the community Wednesday serving the first responders from his business on Sanderson Street in Throop.

Bolus teamed up with White House Hoagies to give away free cheesesteaks to anyone working out in the field. Cheesesteaks were given to cops, firefighters, nurses, doctors, and even truckers. First responders from all over Northeastern Pennsylvania were welcome. Bolus is happy to give to those who serve our community every day in these hard times. 

“It’s out of respect to give them the respect and honor that they deserve for putting their lives in harm’s way,” Bolus told Eyewitness News. “Especially our doctors, nurses, fire department, EMTs, record operators.” 

Bolus is out serving hoagies until 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

