EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With snow forecasted for our region Wednesday afternoon, the incoming inclement is forcing some local businesses and government offices to close.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

COLTS’ Fixed Route buses will run on snow routes starting at 9 a.m. Thursday. Their Shared Ride service will start at 9 a.m. as well but all non-essential trips are canceled for Thursday and Friday.

Friday bus routes have not yet been updated. The most up-to-date information is available on their website.

COLTS’ Fixed Route buses will start running on snow routes at 9 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday). Whatever the closest outbound and inbound trips are after 9 a.m. will be the first trips of the day. Please check back for updates.

LUZERNE COUNTY

LCTA has not yet announced changes to their routes. Should snow impact travel, snow routes will go into affect.

Wilkes-Barre City public departments have not yet announced closures however the Mayor’s Office is asking residents to allow the Department of Public Works to efficiently clean streets by

Not traveling unless absolutely necessary

Removing vehicles from the street and parking in driveways if available

Not pushing snow into the street

LYCOMING COUNTY

The Williamsport Federal Building and Courthouse will be closing at 1:00 pm Wednesday. Both buildings are scheduled to reopen at noon tomorrow.

MONROE COUNTY

Monroe County Offices will open at noon Thursday.

WAYNE COUNTY

Wayne Memorial Hospital is closing several outpatient sites on Thursday, December 15. This includes:

COVID Testing at the Wayne County Fairgrounds

Wayne Memorial Outpatient Services (Laboratory/Radiology) in Waymart, Hamlin, Tafton, Carbondale, Forest City and the Pike County Medical Center in Lords Valley.

Wayne Memorial Rehabilitation Services on Delaware Street and at the Route 6 Mall, Honesdale

Wayne Memorial Hearing Solutions, Main Street, Honesdale

Cardiac Rehabilitation at Wayne Memorial Hospital

Pulmonary Rehabilitation at Wayne Memorial Hospital

Heart & Vascular Center non-emergency procedures

Cardiology Services non-emergencies

All sites are expected to reopen on Friday after the snow has passed.