Local businesses come together to support one another

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As a seasonal business in Moosic, The Ski Shack is usually closed during the summer. This summer, however, owner Melissa Roberts is allowing her property to be used for other businesses.

Bill Banta, a local restaurant owner is among those taking up Roberts on her offer. He tells Eyewitness News that the COVID-19 crisis has caused him to lose 90% of customers at his restaurant. Now, he’s focusing on a produce stand, Rowland’s Produce that is able to operate on The Ski Shack’s property.

Rowland’s Produce and Beta Bread Bakery will be at The Ski Shack location every Friday this summer.

