Local Business Says Hazleton Parking Enforcement Is Too Strict

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Andrea Kosko of Fellin’s Jewelers says parking enforcement in downtown Hazleton is too strict.

She noticed it becoming stricter since they made people pay for parking on Saturdays about four years ago.

She states it’s not the fines that are an issue, but it’s how strict and quick enforcement is to write tickets.

Fellin’s has a quarter stand at the front of the store to reassure customers that they don’t have to worry about the meter and can enjoy their shopping experience.



