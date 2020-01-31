Live Now
Senate Impeachment Trial Continues
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Local Business Says Hazleton Parking Enforcement Is Too Strict

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Andrea Kosko of Fellin’s Jewelers says parking enforcement in downtown Hazleton is too strict.

She noticed it becoming stricter since they made people pay for parking on Saturdays about four years ago.

She states it’s not the fines that are an issue, but it’s how strict and quick enforcement is to write tickets.

Fellin’s has a quarter stand at the front of the store to reassure customers that they don’t have to worry about the meter and can enjoy their shopping experience.

Reporter Logan Westrope will have more on Eyewitness News at 6pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos