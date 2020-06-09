Local bat maker showcases lifelong tie to baseball

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – What do you do when you get your love of baseball from your late father, you have two sons who love the game, and your playing days are over?

If you’re Ryan Clark from the Clark Bat Company, you buy a lathe, and even though you have never worked with wood, you embark on a journey of making baseball bats.

“It’s a pretty cool hobby. I’ve been in baseball for as long as I can remember, playing, coaching, all of that. I’ve been out of it a little bit, I have two little kids. I thought, let me pick up a hobby, something involving baseball,” said Clark.

“I just started pumping out a couple of bats, they started to come out pretty good, and people were interested. I have few buddies in coaching and they offered to test them out, have players test them out and it just kept going from there.”

“I use maple and ash. It depends on what anybody wants to use, there is a variety of different sizes and different kinds of bats, different models, different types of wood. Just a lot of options.”

“My love for baseball was my father. He brainwashed me from the day I was born.”



“It’s very cool to be such a baseball fan, doing it at the house, having a lot of memorabilia and knowing that there was a World Series champion (‘Honest’ Eddie Murphy of the 1913 Philadelphia Athletics and 1917 Chicago White Sox) that used to live here, it’s very cool,” he added.

“I’m actually supplying some bats to the new local Baseball U Collegiate Summer League that’s starting up later this month. So they ordered a few bats. It’s the love of baseball and finding a unique way in staying involved and giving it a shot and we’ll see how it goes.”

Ryan tells Eyewitness News his bats have been shipped to the Cactus League in Arizona, a college coach in Chicago, and Miami. If you want to check out these unique bats, the Clark Bat Company is on social media HERE.