PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News reporter Cody Butler spoke exclusively with Gary Mitchell who tried to help James and Lisa Goy who were shot by their neighbor, Jeffery Spaide in Plains Township.

Mitchell, who is 16 years old, was seen in surveillance video with his friend helping Lisa before being told by the Goy's neighbor to get inside and call 911.