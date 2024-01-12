SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement has identified the Scranton detective wounded in a police-involved shooting early Thursday.

Authorities held a press conference Friday afternoon as the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Scranton continues.

The Scranton Police Department identified the officer involved as Detective Kyle Gilmartin. Gilmartin has been a part of the Scranton Police Department for nine years and works in the major crimes unit.

Scranton Police Chief Tom Carroll says Gilmartin is in critical but stable condition at Geisinger CMC.

The shooting took place at the intersection of North Main Avenue and Swetland Street where a Scranton police officer and a suspect were shot. The gunfire erupted at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

As police investigated the area, troopers say those officers encountered a suspect on North Decker Court. During this encounter, the suspect reportedly opened fire on officers hitting one in the head. The other officer returned fire, shooting the suspect.

Investigators say the suspect, whose name has not been released, is being treated at Geisinger CMC.

As of Thursday night, officials say the officer’s injuries are considered life-threatening. The suspect’s condition is not considered life-threatening.

Pennsylvania State Police at Dunmore arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Cleveland, from Mayfield, a man they say was involved in two drive-by shootings overnight that drew police to the 400 block of Harrison Avenue at 11:50 p.m. and the 300 block of Prospect Avenue eight minutes later.

Cleveland is not being charged with the shooting of the officer, but he is being charged for allegedly firing shots into a home, recklessly endangering other people, and illegally carrying a firearm.

Officials have not identified the suspect accused of shooting the Scranton police officer at this time. Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call 570-963-3156.

