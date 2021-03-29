LIVE: Derek Chauvin trial beginning Monday for the death of George Floyd

Disclaimer: This video feed may contain graphic imagery and language that some viewers may find disturbing.

MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd goes on trial Monday.

FILE – In this May 31, 2020 file photo, visitors make silent visits to organic memorial featuring a mural of George Floyd, near the spot where he died while in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minn. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2020, the Minneapolis City Council will decide whether to shrink the city’s police department while violent crime is already soaring and redirect funding toward alternatives for reducing violence. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

The jury will gather at 10:00 a.m. EST to hear opening statements.

Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death.

He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.