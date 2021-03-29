LIVE: Derek Chauvin trial beginning Monday for the death of George Floyd

Disclaimer: This video feed may contain graphic imagery and language that some viewers may find disturbing.
MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd goes on trial Monday.
The jury will gather at 10:00 a.m. EST to hear opening statements.
Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death.
He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.
