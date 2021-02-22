‘Back to Work’, Governor Wolf unveils workforce development plan

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected Pennsylvania workers, businesses and communities. Governor Wolf plans to help jumpstart our economy recovery with a workforce development plan.

Governor Wolf, the Department of Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier, DCED Secretary Dennis Davin, York County Economic Alliance president & CEO Kevin Schreiber and Senator John Kane joined to unveil the “Back to Work PA” plan.

“Our businesses need the immediate relief that these funds will provide, but we also need long-term solutions,” Governor Wolf said.

The Back to Work plan is a part of Pennsylvania’s 2021 Legislative Plan.

According to Governor Wolf’s press release, the goal is to build a stronger and more diverse workforce, support workers most significantly impacted by the pandemic, address inequities, direct resources to support talent development for high-demand occupations, and focus on high-quality well-paying jobs that lead to careers with family-sustaining wages.

New investments include: rapid reskilling, upskilling, and skills transfer to connect unemployed Pennsylvanians to new career opportunities as well as programs that enhance digital literacy skills.

The plan also will expand on education and training opportunities that support middle-skill jobs and skilled-trades and registered apprenticeship programs of non-traditional occupations like health care, child care, information technology and manufacturing.

Workforce development services will be transformed to address barriers to employment.

Child care will also be addressed to assist employers seeking to develop or expand on-site child care and to assist child care centers to expand services during non-traditional work hours.

Innovative programs will also be supported to help re-entering citizens obtain credentials and access employment opportunities.