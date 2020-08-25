‘Little’ Eric Speicer raises money and awareness for a big cause

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – In the coming days and weeks you may catch a golden ribbon hanging on a bridge, street lamp, or front porch.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a cause that grows in our community, pediatric cancer awareness.

More notably in the Wyoming Valley is little Eric Speicer and the legacy his friends and family has carried on.

Each one of these ribbons is to remind us that it’s an issue to remember and a cause to support.

In it’s sixth year, Little Eric’s Foundation continues to grow.

Money raised by the sales of ribbons and other fundraisers goes directly to pediatric cancer research and aiding families who are fighting it.

This year the message is spreading as ribbons went up around public square and the Luzerne County courthouse for the first time.

Little Eric’s family has a growing supportive community but have hit hard times in their efforts.

More eyes on the signs and ribbons may help more answer the call.

“Despite the pandemic, what we’re doing, and one of our biggest things, is raising awareness of pediatric cancer. With September being pediatric awareness month, we wanted to get the word out the best we could,” said little Eric’s father, Eric Speicer Sr.

“Pediatric cancer research is so underfunded which is why we make a big hit in September and make people aware. If people want to go on our website, read little eric’s story and possibly donate to the cause? That would be great.”

“It was really a challenge because we do about 1,500 ribbons. Last year everybody got together as a group. With COVID? We had to give them to the people, they took them to their house and literally had to do everything,” said little eric’s grandmother, Ann Cawley.

“It was a challenge but everybody stepped up to the plate and we got it done.”

More of these ribbons will be going up across West Pittston, Plains Township, and beyond in the coming days leading up to pediatric cancer awareness month.

To find out how to help Little Eric’s Foundation, head to their website HERE.