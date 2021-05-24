LIST: PennDOT announces additional driver license centers opening June 1

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to PennDOT, on Tuesday June 1, several driver license centers will reopen for licensing and photo services.

“In May 2020, PennDOT began reopening of headquarter-based driver license centers, temporarily extending days of operation to 5 days weekly at all reopened locations while travel centers remained closed. This decision was made as a direct result of COVID-19, to mitigate the spread of the virus, and the need to protect the safety of PennDOT`s customers and employees,” PennDOT said in a release.

PennDOT says the decision to reopen the centers is based on the most recent guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“With the reopening of travel centers for driver licensing services, PennDOT locations with extended days of operation will also change on June 1,” PennDOT stated.

The following locations will reopen on the days and hours listed below the week of Tuesday, June 1:

Berwick Driver License Center, 10th and Mulberry Street, Berwick; hours of operation will be Thursday from 9:15 to 3:30 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Elizabethville Driver License Center, 4686 State Route 209, Suite 5, Elizabethville; hours of operation will be Thursdays from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Honesdale Driver License Center, 18 Collan Park, Honesdale; hours of operation will be Tuesday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Huntingdon Driver License Center, 9048 William Penn Highway, Suite 1, Huntingdon, hours of operation will be Thursday from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Lehighton Driver License Center, 1403 Blakeslee Boulevard, Route 443, Lehighton; hours of operation will be Friday from 9:30 AM to 3:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Milford Driver License Center, 201 West Harford St., Route 6, Milford; hours of operation will be Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 AM to 3:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Montrose Driver License Center, 78 Grow Avenue, Montrose; hours of operation will be Tuesday from 9:30 AM to 3:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Shamokin Driver License Center, 5 Anthra Plaza, Shamokin; hours of operation will be Friday from 9:00 AM to 3:45 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Tunkhannock Driver License Center, 600 Hunter Highway, Suite 12, Tunkhannock; hours of operation will be Friday from 9:30 AM to 3:15 PM. Photo license center hours will be Friday and Saturday 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Wellsboro Driver License Center, 40 Plaza Lane, Wellsboro; hours of operation will be Wednesday from 8:30 AM to 3:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

The following locations will begin service to our customers during the following hours beginning the week of Tuesday, June 1:

Dunmore Driver License Center, 81 Keystone Industrial Park, Dunmore; hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Hazelton Driver License Center, 1052 South Church Street, Hazleton; hours of operation will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Lewistown Driver License Center, 13217 Ferguson Valley Road, Yeagertown; hours of operation will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Monroeton Driver License Center, 60 Chiola Lane, Suite 101, Towanda, hours of operation will be Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Snydersville Driver License Center, 4218 Manor Drive, Snydersville; hours of operation will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday – Saturday 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Schuylkill Haven Driver License Center, 972 East Main Street, Schuylkill Haven; hours of operations will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Photo License Center hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM.

For more information on services visit the PennDOT’s website.