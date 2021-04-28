Lehigh County District Attorney releases new details on Upper Macungie shootings

UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Lehigh County District Attorney is releasing new details concerning a shooting that left two dead and one in critical condition in Upper Macungie Township.

On April 21, District Attorney James Martin says a woman was driving her car when another vehicle, being driven by Za Uk Lian of South Whitehall Township, approached her from behind at a high rate of speed. Officials say the woman reported hearing a loud noise before the other car pulled ahead as she continued to the Wawa at the corner of Route 100 and Schantz Road.

According to Martin, the woman says she noticed what appeared to be gunshot damage to her passenger side door.

A short time after the woman left the store and continued to work, Lian arrived at the same Wawa around 4:45 a.m. Officials say video surveillance showed Lian drive up to a parked Jeep and shoot the driver with no prior interaction beforehand. That victim remains in critical condition.

Martin says Lian then shot and killed Ramon Ramirez, 31, of Allentown, as Ramirez was pumping gas into a truck tractor. There was no interaction between them before the shooting.

According to Martin, the video also revealed that Lian had accosted three other individuals while in the parking area of the Wawa:

Lian pointed the gun at a group of people who were standing outside of a parked vehicle, Marin says; the identities of those people are unknown at this time.

Lian then confronted the driver of a parked F150 pickup truck and demanded the keys. The driver, who has been interviewed by police, told Lian the keys were inside, but as officers arrived nearly simultaneously, Lian fled on foot.

A third individual, who has been interviewed by police, was also accosted by Lian at gunpoint and a demand made for his vehicle, the DA said. However, more police were arriving and Lian ran toward a shed near a fence, crawled under the fence and proceeded about ¼ mile to a daycare center and in a wooded area, shot himself.

The woman photographed the damage to her car door and was advised by friends that it looked like a bullet hole and she should report it to police . Martin says she did so and the Pennsylvania State Police, aware of the shootings at Wawa, connected the two incidents.

The gun used in the homicide and shooting was purchased legally, Martin says. He had also applied and received a concealed carry permit in Lehigh County.

However, Martin says Lian’s motive and whereabouts before the incident remain unknown. He says Lian’s cellphone was left behind and neither the phone or any other electronic device recovered revealed any evidence or motive.

Martin says the prompt response of various law enforcement agencies to the incident likely saved lives.