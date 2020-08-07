Road and bridge closures in Columbia County due to storm damage

Posted: / Updated:

The Catawissa Bridge is closed in Columbia County. A tree down on the train tracks has forced a train to stop, blocking street traffic on the bridge. (Joey Dominick, Eyewitness News)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA (WBRE/WYOU) – There are several closures in effect right now following severe storms in Columbia County.

An Eyewitness News crew on the scene says the Catawissa Bridge is closed due to a tree on the train tracks. The train is currently stopped, blocking bridge traffic.

Legion Road is also closed between Ridge Drive and Grovania Drive in Montour Township, Columbia County.

Crews on the scene have the road shut down as they work to remove a downed tree and power lines on the roadway. The road is expected to remain closed for the next few hours.

We’re also monitoring storm damage reports in nearby Northumberland and Montour Counties.

We will continue to monitor all the latest weather information and will bring you updates throughout the day on Eyewitness News and on PAHomepage.com.

