Lawsuit filed after 2019 death of Bloomsburg University student

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed accusing a fraternity and a sorority of encouraging excessive alcohol consumption, leading to the 2019 death of a Bloomsburg University student.

The lawsuit names Kappa Sigma Fraternity, Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority as well as three dozen other defendants.

The lawsuit claims members of the Beta Nu Chapter of Alpha Sigma Tau held a rush event on September 13, 2019 and encouraged unauthorized Bloomsburg University pledges to consume “life-threatening amounts of alcohol.”

Justin King of Montgomery County, was found dead after ingesting alcohol and suffering a fall.

The court documents state in part: “The Defendants negligently and/or recklessly created a known, obvious, and unsafe drinking and hazing culture which caused Justin King to consume life threatening amounts of alcohol. As a result of Defendants’ failures, Justin King became intoxicated and stuporous, fell, and suffered grievous injuries and death.”

Eyewitness News reached out to Bloomsburg University for comment. A spokesperson declined to comment on the situation but provided us a list of chapters that have since been closed.

